NeNe Leakes Goes Braless in Sheer Black Dress for Instagram Snap

NeNe Leakes doesn’t care that she’s an “elder.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta diva is going to flaunt her assets anyways, going braless in a sheer black dress on Instagram Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Bravo celeb posed in a sexy black dress available at her Atlanta boutique, showing off her curvy figure in the mermaid-cut dress with sheer paneling in the bodice.

And just in case fans thought she was unaware she was letting everything show up top, the reality TV celeb let her intentions be known with a sassy caption.

“NOTE: wear a black bra or tank,” she said. “I just go bare because when [you’re] an elder, ain’t nobody looking no ways right.”

Fans had a mixed reaction to the look, with some saying Leakes was too old to be showing off her body like that and others calling that kind of attitude body-shaming.

“That’s the thing she’s a GROWN woman, she can show what she chooses,” one fans commented. “Like everyone has nipples, stop being so uptight, they just nipples.”

But another thought Leakes was being uptight.

“Why cant she embrace her age damn!!” another said. “Everybody cant be young, I like her but she is overdoing it!!”

Leakes took the time to reply to this particular commenter, clapping back and saying, “I’m very comfortable in the skin I’m in which is why I’m letting you see it! Um do u make these comments on [Kim Kardashian’s] page?”

Leakes has on-and-off embraced her title as “elder” in the group of RHOA women, pulling the age card in an attempt to get a better room while on vacation in Barcelona during Sunday’s episode.

After castmate Kandi Burruss claimed the biggest and nicest room in the rental home, Leakes announced to the group that “the older girls need to go up” to the nicer master rooms, while “the more middle-aged girls need to be in the middle.”

Burruss called the bluff on her logic, however, repeating, “I’m not changing,” over and over until Leakes gave up, adding that Leakes has been the one to get offended when the topic of age comes up, so she can’t use the issue to get a better room.

While Leakes did appear to get over it, when Shamea Morton brought the issue up at dinner again, Leakes lost her mind temporarily, despite the fact that she’s the first one to have brought it up.

She then offered a shady blessing over dinner.

“Lord, please know that I am zero to 100, Jesus. I do not have a middle ground, Lord, and I have given out all the passes that you have asked me to give, Lord. And I have left zero, and I am very close to 100. Please, be with me Jesus,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.