NeNe Leakes Shares Unfortunate Health Update About Husband Gregg

NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, is in the hospital for treatment after his cancer returned, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed Monday. NeNe opened up about the return of Gregg's cancer during an Instagram Live session with The Jasmine Brand on Monday and revealed that Gregg had to undergo surgery.

"He's in the hospital. He's been in the hospital, tomorrow it'll be a week," NeNe responded to a question about her husband's health. "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery, [because] his cancer did return." Gregg was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 but underwent surgery and treatment that resulted in it going into remission.

"He's had this surgery before and he was in the hospital for about 15 days," NeNe shared Monday, explaining she expected a similar recovery this time around. The Bravo star called the situation for their family "difficult," explaining that battling cancer has changed her husband, whom she said has become "super small."

"If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different," she shared. "He's different." NeNe asked viewers to send their prayers her family's way: "I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too," she said.

In April 2019, NeNe took to Instagram to celebrate the end of a "long emotional ride" for her family when Gregg finally completed his six months of recommended chemotherapy. "Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you to all of our family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses who lifted us up in constant prayer, sent recipes, doctors info, gave advice and gifts! We love you. PSS: what a relief! We finally get to share with the world what we’ve been going thru."

In May 2019, she updated fans on Instagram once again, revealing that Gregg's latest tests showed no cancer found. "Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!" NeNe captioned the post at the time.