NeNe Leakes Celebrates Husband Gregg Leakes Finishing Chemotherapy After 6 Months

NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg Leakes have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal that her husband of six years had completed six months of chemotherapy following his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis.

Sharing the exciting news, the boutique owner posted two videos and one photo of Gregg at the hospital as he completed his treatment.

“This all started May 5th 2018…It’s been a long emotional ride for our entire family,” Leakes captioned the post. Listen up American…..TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!”

“Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!” she continued before thanking her fans for their support.

“Thank you to all of our family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses who lifted us up in constant prayer, sent recipes, doctors info, gave advice and gifts! We love you,” she wrote. “PSS: what a relief! We finally get to share with the world what we’ve been going thru.”

Leakes and her husband, who share sons Bryson and Brentt together, revealed that Gregg had been diagnosed with cancer back in June of 2018, specifying in November that he was battling Stage 3 colon cancer.

“We just weren’t prepared to hear that,” Leakes admitted during the Season 11 premiere of RHOA.

“I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it,” her husband added.

In a later episode of the Bravo series, it was revealed that Gregg did not want to undergo chemotherapy treatment and instead wanted to take a more holistic approach.

“Chemo is not something that Gregg is thinking about doing at the moment,” Leakes said. “Obviously we hear all the report of people doing chemo and being very sick. So he feels like if there’s any other options that can take, I’d rather take those options and let chemo sit on the back burner for now.”

Gregg’s cancer battle, along with how it affected his marriage to Leakes, played out throughout the course of RHOA Season 11. However, the cancer battle also seems to have brought the couple closer together, and Gregg says that he is now “doing great.”