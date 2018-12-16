NeNe Leakes Claps Back at Article Claiming Co-Stars Avoid Her

NeNe Leakes slammed a rumor that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars lo longer want to work with her after her rape joke controversy.

Celebrity Insider claimed there are “several media outlets” who have no interest in being in scenes with Leakes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Leakes called this bunk.

“LIESSSSSSSS! Whoever is putting these stories out can STOP now because there is NO truth to them,” she wrote on Instagram. “I film everyday like everyone else. Maybe even more than some! YES I film with my cast #RHOA tune in Nov 5th at 8pm only on Bravo.”

Up Next: NeNe Leakes Faces Consequences After Making Crude Comments

Earlier this month, Leakes confronted a female heckler during her “Girls Nite Out For Laughs” comedy show in Oakland. She told the woman she hoped the woman’s Uber driver would rape her on the way home. Leakes issued an apology on Facebook, and was fired from hosting the Xscape reunion tour.

Footage of the joke leaked, and The Jasmine Brand reported that RHOA producers want to license the footage for an upcoming episode.

“They want to add it as part of her storyline this season. NeNe doesn’t want it on the show,” a source told the site.

A Hollywood Life report also suggests that Leakes “fears” the controversy might push her of RHOA.

More: Fans Freak out as Kim Zolciak Biermann Wears White Gown to Rapper’s Wedding

“She may be the most disliked character on the show right now, and NeNe is hoping that is enough to keep her on the show for drama. But she fears is may be the beginning of the end of her career on reality TV,” a source told Hollywood Life.

New episodes of RHOA start on Bravo at 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 5.