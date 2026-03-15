NBC Unveils Summer 2026 Unscripted Slate

It may only be March, but NBC is already looking forward to summer.

The network has released its unscripted lineup for the summer months.

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Kicking off the fun will be season premieres of America’s Got Talent and Password, while new miniseries Surviving Earth will be pulling in viewers as well. American Ninja Warrior and The Wall will also be making their long-awaited comebacks, with The Wall celebrating 100 episodes later this year. Take a look at what will be coming to NBC this summer and when.

Tuesday, June 2

Pictured: Jessica Sanchez, Winner of America’s Got Talent Season 20 — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

8 PM – America’s Got Talent (Season 21 premiere)

Season 21 of AGT is bringing an all-new lineup of aspiring acts competing for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the judging panel alongside Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. Terry Crews returns as host as Season 21 introduces a fresh mix of performers ready to showcase their talent.

Auditions will begin airing on June 2, with the live shows kicking off at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Results shows will then air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

10 PM – Password (Season 3 premiere)

Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon are back for another season of Password. The Scream Queens star will once again be hosting, while Fallon and a rotating roster of celebrity guests team up with everyday contestants in an unpredictable battle of wits and words. Teams use one-word clues to guess the secret password for a chance to win cash prizes.

Thursday, June 4

THE AMERICAS — “The Making of Americas” Episode 111 — Pictured: Cinematographer filming a wolf in Manitoba, Canada — (Photo by: Jimmy McDonald / BBC Studios)

8 PM – Surviving Earth (Series premiere)

The new miniseries will take viewers back 450 million years. It celebrates the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today.

9 PM – The Americas (Encore)

Monday, June 8

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR — “Women’s Special” Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) Addy Herman, Taylor Greene — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

9 PM – American Ninja Warrior (Season 18 premiere)

The new season of American Ninja Warrior brings together the country’s most elite athletes to conquer the world’s most challenging obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are back, along with co-host Zuri Hall. New this season is a new round to the competition featuring a supersized three-lane racecourse called the Tripleheader, where ninjas will go head-to-head-to-head in high-speed, side-by-side races. Continuing from last season, the National Finals will follow an action-packed, all-racing format with the winner taking home the $250,000 grand prize.

Wednesday, August 19

THE WALL — “Chad & Jerry” Episode 613 — Pictured: (l-r) Chad Wallace, Chris Hardwick — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

9 PM – The Wall (Season 6 return)

New episodes of The Wall are back this summer, hosted by Chris Hardwick. The game show has more than $12 million on the line each night, and up to $4 million on a single heart-stopping drop as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. Back, this season is the high-stakes “Wall to Wall” gameplay, tempting players to risk all seven balls for a chance to win big. The 100th episode will be airing later this year.