‘America’s Got Talent’ Just Crowned Its Season 20 Winner

America’s Got Talent has crowned its Season 20 winner!

As the NBC talent competition’s milestone 20th season came to an end Wednesday, it was singer Jessica Sanchez who walked away with the title of champion and the $1 million grand prize over the runner-up, freestyle rapper Chris Turner.

Sanchez, who earned judge Sofía Vergara’s Golden Buzzer during the audition rounds, stunned the crowd during her finale performance of “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

The performer, who is late in her pregnancy with her first child, broke down in tears when she was announced as the Season 20 winner, crying, “I’m sorry, I’m really emotional, this is amazing. Thank you so much!”

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Sanchez’s AGT journey came full circle with her win, as she initially competed on the show back in Season 1 when she was just 10 years old. As Vergara noted early on in the season after awarding the singer her Golden Buzzer, “I feel like it was all clicking… ‘I’m pregnant, and I was here 20 years ago,’ and we’re on the 20th season and she sang the way she did. I mean, you deserve it!”

Sanchez felt similarly during Wednesday’s finale, gushing before she learned she had won the season that becoming an AGT champion would “mean everything,” as it had been “20 years in the making.”

Finale night featured 10 finalists — Sanchez, Turner, singer Jourdan Blue, singer Micah Palace, Leo High School Choir, LED dance group LightWire, rapper Mama Duke, variety act Sirca Marea, musician Steve Ray Ladson and dance group Team Recycled.

Half of the group was then eliminated, leaving just Turner, Sanchez, LightWire, Blue, and Leo High School Choir in the final five. At that point, host Terry Crews revealed that LightWire would finish in fifth place, while Leo High School Choir came in fourth and Blue finished in third.

Following her milestone win, Sanchez took to Instagram with a message of gratitude to her supporters and to the AGT team. “I can’t believe what just happened. This is crazy,” she said in the video, adding, “I just wanna thank you guys so much for voting for me and believing in me.”