NBC Renews Series for Season 18

American Ninja Warrior is coming back for an epic 18th season on NBC.

The network announced Monday that production on Season 18 of the competition series will begin this fall, with all rounds taking place in Las Vegas.



Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are all set to return to call the action going down on the world’s most challenging obstacle course.

(Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

While Season 18 will keep the current bracket-style format of the current season’s final rounds, which feature one-on-one races, there will also be some big changes, including a brand-new round featuring competitors going head-to-head-to-head in a thrilling three-lane racecourse. The winner of the season will take home a grand prize of $250,000.

Season 17 has been a solid ratings performer for NBC and Pecock, reaching more than 23 million total viewers for the network and streamer so far this summer and amassing over 676 million social views across all platforms. The show has been a “top 5 summer entertainment show” among linear total viewers, as per NBC.

(Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

After Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior premiered in June, Season 18 is expected to air next summer, although no specific premiere date has been announced.



Casting for Season 18 of American Ninja Warrior is currently underway, with interested athletes being asked to submit their application at ANWcasting.com.



American Ninja Warrior is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions. Executive producers are Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson and Kristen Stabile.