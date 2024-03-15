'Naked and Afraid' Survivalists Get Too Close for Comfort With a Puma in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Naked and Afraid survivalists Meagan "Sunny" Forsythe and Steven Kelly are getting up close and personal with the wildlife of Colombia. The Canadian wilderness enthusiast and British soldier come face-to-face with a puma while putting their survival skills to the test in the wild Colombian tropics in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the Discovery show.

It's 11:11 p.m. at Meagan and Steven's makeshift camp, and as the darkness falls, Meagan grows more concerned about a possible unwanted visitor. "There's something by our watering hole," she explains to the audience, lit up only by the night vision camera. "It started up river and it's been getting closer and you can hear it."

Along with the concerning noises, there's a scent that has Meagan and Steven even more convinced they could be in trouble. "There's a strong musky smell that just gets stronger and stronger," a nervous-sounding Meagan reveals. "Like it reeks of musk and it's coming right by our shelter."

It's then that the cameras capture the culprit – a puma that appears to have located Meagan and Steven's shelter. Initially trying to stay calm, Steven can be heard whispering, "Hey, hey. Hey," before uneasily declaring, "Somebody is sniffing me." Steven starts to make noises trying to scare the curious puma away, but it doesn't seem to be deterring the animal much. "F-k me," he mutters, before starting to shout loudly for the puma to get away.

"It's a puma," he says. "It's coming back." Will Steven's scare tactics be enough to keep the puma from returning – or worse? Don't miss the thrilling conclusion when Naked and Afraid airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.