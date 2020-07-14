'MythBusters' Host Adam Savage Reacts to Grant Imahara's Death: 'I'm at a Loss'

✖

Adam Savage is "at a loss" after the sudden death of Grant Imahara, who died suddenly at the age of 49 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Imahara, who starred alongside Savage on MythBusters, also hosted Netflix's White Rabbit Project, and was a trained electrical engineer and roboticist who worked for a long time at Lucasfilm's THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for Discovery said in a statement on Monday after The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Imahara's death.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Savage took to Twitter soon after the news broke publicly to share his shock and devastation, calling Imahara a "wonderful man" who was not just a "truly brilliant" engineer, artist and performer, but also "generous, easygoing and gentle." He concluded, "I'll miss my friend."

Kari Byron, Imahara's frequent collaborator on both MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, tweeted, "Sometimes I wish I had a time machine," alongside a picture with Imahara and co-star Tory Belleci. She went on to share a number of smiling photos with and of Imahara, adding, "We had so many adventures. You taught me so much," adding she was "heartbroken and in shock" at the news, especially because she was just talking with Imahara on the phone before his death.

Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real. pic.twitter.com/8zE2afcwSu — Kari Byron (@KariByron) July 14, 2020

During his In his nine years at Lucasfilm, Imahara worked for the company's THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions, rising to the top as chief model maker specializing in animatronics. During his time at ILM, Imahara worked on the Star Wars prequels, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, XXX: State of the Union, Van Helsing, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.