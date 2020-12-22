'MythBusters' Alum Kari Byron Stars in New Series 'Crash Test World' on Science Channel (Exclusive)

After years busting myths, Kari Byron is digging into what exactly makes our world tick. The MythBusters alum heads off on an international exploration into the things that bind us together and make us unique in Science Channel's new show, Crash Test World, premiering with back-to-back episodes on Friday, Jan. 8, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce.

Putting her curious mind to work with some of the biggest questions about the countless unique cultures that exist on our planet, Byron travels from big cities like Berlin and New York to remote areas like a Maasai village in Kenya to "crash test" each location — checking out the art, music, sports, activities and cultures that make it special.

"There are no questions too big. As a brave explorer and curious nerd, Kari puts her super sleuthing skills to work in each episode," the network says in a statement to PopCulture. "The people she meets along the way reveal their stories and customs." Known for her inquisitive nature, affable demeanor and love for adventure, the White Rabbit Project star is the "ultimate travel ambassador" on the Science Channel's new journey.

In a time of division, "the timely series shows no matter how many differences we might have, the world is more connected and similar in ways than we’d ever imagine," the network notes. An iteration of Crash Test World previously screened on a limited basis in March via ProjectExplorer, California Global Education Project, and World Savvy, and included adventures in New York City, Berlin, Israel, California, Qatar and Michigan, but the January premiere on Science Channel marks the first time the project will be widely available.

Crash Test World premieres with two back-to-back episodes Friday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. ET on Science Channel. Crash Test World was produced by Andrew Zimmern's Intuitive Content and created, and executive produced by Jenny Buccos, the founder of ProjectExplorer ProjectExplorer. Escapade Media is the global distributor.