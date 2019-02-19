‘My 600-Lb Life’ Subject Sean Milliken Dead at 29

Sean Milliken, one of the stars of My 600-Lb. Life, passed away on Sunday at the age of 29.

Milliken was featured on the TLC reality series in one episode in 2016. His death was first announced by his father in a heartfelt post on Facebook. He explained that Milliken had been admitted to the hospital a few days earlier to be treated for an infection. Due to unspecified complications, he passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17. Milliken’s father described him as a “good man” with a “good heart.”

“Sean was admitted into the hospital a couple days prior, because of an infection,” the mourning father wrote. “Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped.”



Milliken had moved to Houston, Texas and was waiting to see if he could qualify for weight loss surgery. At his heaviest, he weighed 900 pounds, making him the heaviest person ever to be featured on My 600-Lb. Life. TLC posted a tribute to him on Tuesday as well.

“TLC is saddened to share that Sean Milliken has passed away,” read a statement from the network. “Viewers first met Sean in 2016 on My 600-lb. Life when he weighed over 900-lbs. Over the course of his weight loss journey, he victoriously lost over 400-lbs.”

“TLC expresses its deepest sympathies to Sean’s friends and family at this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Milliken’s friend and neighbor, Ashley Boone, spoke to Radar Online about the reality star, praising him as a “special guy.”

“He was definitely a loner and kept to himself but once you knew him he opened up and showed his witty side,” Boone said. “He was extremely funny, artistic and kind.”

She posted a more in-depth tribute on Facebook as well, praising Milliken’s thoughtfulness and generosity. She also asked fans of the TLC show to respect his memory and his family during this turbulent time.

“Sean was a good man and life isn’t always as it seems on a television screen. Remember that,” Boone wrote. “Please keep their family in your prayers. I believe Sean is at peace now without the struggles he faced here on earth.”

Milliken moved to Houston with his mother after his appearance on the show in 2016. She passed away not long after, and he continued his health struggles alone. When discussing the move on the show, Milliken’s mother said she hoped her son would get a fresh start.

“He needs to experience life,” she said at the time. “That’s what I hope comes out of all this.”