‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Lisa Fleming Dies at 50

Lisa Fleming, who was featured on TLC‘s docu-series My 600-Lb. Life, has died, her daughter said. She was 50 years old.

Fleming’s daughter Danielle told TMZ that Fleming’s Thursday death had nothing to do with her weight. When Fleming began on the reality show that follows extreme weight loss transformations, she weighed more than 700 pounds, but Danielle said that she lost 200 pounds after her appearance on the show and that she was able to stand on her own.

Danielle cites various illnesses as her mother’s cause of death, saying she was sick before she went on My 600-Lb. Life.

“At the end she was sick and her body was tired and her body just gave out,” she told TMZ, adding that she held Fleming’s hand for four hours after she passed away.

Fleming’s episode on the weight loss series aired in February during season 6, where she revealed that her struggle with weight began as a child and got significantly worse after she witnessed her brother’s murder.

In her emotional episode, her condition was so dire that she was bedridden, unable to care for herself and even found maggots in the folds of her skin. Paramedics were required to remove her from her bed.

The news of Fleming’s death comes weeks after another cast member, L.B. Bonner, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Lexington, South Carolina ditch. Bonner was 30 years old.

Police reportedly responded to a welfare check on Bonner when they found his body.

Bonner had attempted to call emergency services before taking his life, but hung up on the 911 dispatcher when she explained that she was having difficulty hearing his address. When she called him back, the call went straight to voicemail.

In a second call to 911, Bonner’s mother expressed concern for her son, saying that she was worried he was “going to do something” to himself and that he was “posting death threats.”

Bonner and Fleming aren’t the only stars from the TLC show to die recently. Fans mourned the death of Robert Buchel in March after they learned that he died from a heart attack at age 41 in November. His death was revealed during his episode on the show, on which he dropped to 502 pounds with diet and weight loss surgery.

But he admitted to having a pain killer addiction after the surgery and refused to walk or exercise. He soon died after suffering a heart attack.

In a statement, TLC said it was “deeply saddened” by his death, adding: “We are grateful to his family who were gracious enough to let us continue to share his brave story with our viewers. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.”