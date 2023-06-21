'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Larry Myers Jr., 'Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits', Dead at 49

My 600-Lb. Life star Larry Myers Jr. has died at age 49. The reality personality, who was also known as "Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits" due to a viral video of him singing about the food, had celebrated his 49th birthday on June 10, just three days before he passed away on June 13. Myers' cousin, Todd Darell, confirmed his death Sunday on Facebook.

"It's with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers," Darrell wrote in a post on June 17. "Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed." He concluded, "Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers."

Myers appeared on My 600-Lb. Life in Season 10 in Jan. 2022, where the aspiring gospel singer shared that the death of his mom and nephew led to his unhealthy eating habits and weight gain. In March 2022, Myers appeared on The Ricky Smiley Morning Show, where he told Smiley he had fallen back "into his old ways" while suffering from depression, but was "trying to get my life back together." Despite regaining 200 pounds, Myers revealed he had undergone surgery and already lost about 100 pounds.

On May 25, Myers celebrated his health journey, which included boxing and eating better, by reposting a video of him struggling to go up the stairs over a year prior. "Footage over a year ago lol I own. Never been shown before my God. The way I can move now God is a good God," Myers captioned the post.

Myers' cousin also has shared a GoFundMe page set up by Myers' god-sister Sonya Hines-Hall designated for donations to put towards the funeral service. "[Myers'] struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met," the page reads. "As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect." The message continues, "The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support."