‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Brandon Scott Engaged to ‘Girl of His Dreams’

Congratulations are in order for My 600-lb Life star Brandon Scott, who announced this week that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tayler Kunce.

“I never thought I’d see the day when I get to ask the girl of my dreams the most important question of my life! God is awesome, she said yes,” the season 7 fan favorite wrote in a Facebook post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott previously revealed that he held off on popping the question because of his struggles with obesity. “She’d be saying yes to being my caretaker,” he said. “And that’s not fair to her.”

The reality star previously weighed 718 pounds; over the course of filming for My 600-lb Life, he was able to drop an impressive 335 pounds, and has reportedly been dropping about 30 pounds per month since then.

Kunce stuck by his side through many of his obstacles, including when he took the 1,200-mile journey from Columbus, Ohio to Houston, Texas to see Dr. Nowzaradan. Scott was also dealing with lymphedema, which is swelling caused by a lymphatic system blockage, but decided to push through the pain. In two months, he was approved for the weight loss surgery.

Scott isn’t the only My 600-lb Life star to experience a jaw-dropping transformation. Janine Mueller showed off her 431-pound weight loss during a recent episode in May.

Mueller, 55, once weighed 678 pounds and used a scooter to get around. After undergoing gastric surgery, she lost 431 pounds and uses only a walker. She’s also started sporting a red wig and dating a man named Doug.

“The Janine I’ve trapped in this body for years is finally getting a chance to come out and that’s exciting,” she said in the episode. “At times, it’s scary too, but in the end, it’s wonderful.”

Mueller first appeared on My 600-lb Life in Season 6 last year. She previously lived in Seattle, but moved to Texas to be closer to Nowzaradan’s office in March 2018.

Since then, she has been chronicling her progress on Facebook, where fans have congratulated her and shared their own weight-loss stories.

“So happy for you and all the progress you’ve made!! You looked absolutely amazing on last nights episode! Way to preserve and not give up! Bless you,” one fan wrote.

After her first episode aired last year, Mueller told Newsweek her ultimate goal was to regain her mobility so she could travel. She said she also suffers from lymphedema.

“My true goal is to lose enough weigh to get knee surgery, lose the scooter and go dancing. On the top of my bucket list is to go to Paris,” she explained at the time. “When I saw Dr. Nowzaradan I knew he was the surgeon I wanted… If you find a doctor who you think is the right doctor, do whatever you feel it takes to secure the best medical attention for yourself that you can.”

New episodes of My 600-lb Life air on TLC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.