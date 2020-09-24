Coliesa McMillian, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 41

It has been reported that Coliesa McMillian, a star of My 600-Lb. Life, has died at the age of 41. According to TMZ, McMillian passed away on Tuesday. TLC later confirmed her death in a post on Twitter. "TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life," the network wrote. "Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time." McMillian appeared in Season 8 of My 600-Lb. Life.

This story is developing...