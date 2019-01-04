‘Music City’ Stars Rachyl Degman and Jessica Mack Reveal What Relationship Strained Their Friendship During Season 2

Rachyl Degman and Jessica Mack may be the tightest of friends, but Degman’s tricky relationship with an old friend will put even these besties through a tough time in the new season of CMT’s Music City.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the CMT reality series, airing Thursday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET, Mack and Degman sat down with PopCulture.com to discuss the drama fans have coming at them this season.

As fans will remember, Rachyl and her husband Kerry Degman definitely have their ups and downs when it comes to their marriage, and this upcoming season is no different, she told PopCulture.

“Well, I have my ring on today, so that’s a plus,” she quipped. “It’s kind of a day-to-day, week-to-week thing for us. We just have one of those marriages that’s a little more difficult than others, so we’re just fighting as hard as we can, sometimes with each other and sometimes for the marriage.”

The couple, who share son Wolfgang, will struggle in the upcoming season over Rachyl’s relationship with friend Jeremiah (who isn’t the infamous J from Season 1).

While Mack warned Rachyl she was “playing with fire” from the start, it ended up straining the duo’s friendship as well as her marriage to Kerry.

“She and I have some ups and downs because of my friendship with Jeremiah,” Rachyl said of her friendship with Mack. “Then me and Jeremiah get closer and closer, especially because Kerry travels so much, but Jeremiah and I have a lot in common. So eventually, it all comes to a head and we have to figure it out.”

Mack chimed in, “I think for me, I just care about this girl. She’s an important friend. … so whenever the third party came in, Jeremiah, I just wanted to try and be a voice of reason for her and let her know, ‘Hey, be careful.’”

She continued, “But I can see how that can be uninvited advice from someone who [at the time was] not married and not in her situation. So it was something we had to navigate through.”

Rachyl can now admit that JMack’s advice was solid, but joked that she’s always been one to learn things “the hard way.”

“That’s my personality,” she continued. “Unless I think that someone is an expert in a certain area … and that’s not to say that JMack doesn’t have a valid opinion, just a flaw of mine is I don’t listen to advice very easily.”

Mack enjoyed a much less dramatic turn in her romantic life over the past year, going from single to marrying husband Dre Plackis in August 2018, shortly after he joined her church bible study.

“It was weird, the automatic chemistry between us,” she confessed of her first impression of her now-husband, adding that marriage so far is “awesome.”

She even “ditched” Rachyl for her not-so-official first date with Plackis, her co-star reminded her, adding that her feelings weren’t hurt because Mack told the truth about why she couldn’t attend their night out.

Her honesty was rewarded when the friends all ran into one another that night for a salsa dance party.

“It’s a good thing I told the truth,” Mack joked, with Rachyl chiming in, “It is good. I would have been pissed.”

Music City returns for Season 2 Thursday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

