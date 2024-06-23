MTV's 'The Real World: Miami' Alum Dies Suddenly: Sarah Becker Was 52

Former The Real World: Miami star Sarah Becker has died, according to TMZ. A family member confirmed Becker's passing to the outlet, which reportedly was the result of suicide, though the cause of death is unofficial for now. She was 52.

According to TMZ, her family confirmed her death earlier in the week and shared that Becker had plans to move back to California before her passing. She left California to move to Illinois and take care of her family. The outlet claims she had been struggling with mental health issues in recent months while taking care of her ill mother and sister, not to mention her own injury from a skateboarding accident.

On Real World: Miami, Becker was a 25-year-old California native who worked in the comic book industry. While her season wasn't as memorable as some of the others before and after its airing, but it represents the early period when the show was more about reality and less about hot tubs and getting wasted. It was also the first season where the cast was given a task to start a business or complete a season-long job despite their differences. Rest in peace.