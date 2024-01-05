MTV Star Hospitalized After Lupus Diagnosis

Jess Impiazzi is recovering after she was rushed to the hospital in late December amid her ongoing battle with lupus. The Ex on the Beach star, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in July after she began coughing up blood, revealed on Dec. 21 that she underwent a series of tests at the hospital after she began to experience heart palpitations.

"To my lupus followers, I have been very short of breath today, and I'm now wheezing when I breathe in," Impiazzi wrote in a message to her 264,000 followers on her Instagram Story, the Mirror reported." Has anyone who has lupus suffered from this with a cough and if so do I need to get checked? (I tried to call my GP earlier this next appt is 16 weeks time)."

In an update a few hours later, the MTV star revealed that she "had X-Rays on my lungs and bloods done and had ECG because of my heart palpitations" and was "now waiting in hospital." She thanked her followers for messaging her following her initial post and also expressed her gratitude to "the Lupus community you are amazing."

The terrifying ordeal came less than six months after Impiazzi was diagnosed with lupus. The star first revealed her diagnosis in September, explaining that she first started experiencing debilitating symptoms in January, one month after she had her breast implants replaced when one of them ruptured. Impiazzi said she "had been getting sicker and sicker, this was with inflammation, stomach issues that were debilitating," and "as the months rolled on I'd have muscle spasms, my joints would swell and I'd be unable to move my entire body, my eyesight got worse, the fatigue was something and is still something I've never experienced before." The Ex on the Beach alum also experiences "rashes all over my chest arms and face," and at one point even "started coughing up blood." She said her "body was just completely failing me and I couldn't get any answers."

Finally, in July, following "three trips to A&E from the pain," Impiazzi was diagnosed with lupus. In the September post, she said she was "currently on steroids to get this under control and then see what the future holds medication wise... having a diagnosis helps as I can now work with the doctors to get myself living again and do whatever it takes to keep my body in the best working condition!"

In an end of the year update, Impiazzi again reflected on her health struggles, writing, "'And 2023... that's a wrap! I can't say it's been a good one, continuous health issues and constant hospital appointments and everything else going on but I wouldn't have got through the end of it without this lot. Here's to a better 2024! Accepting what is, what comes and what goes, to adapting and moving forward holding faith that there is so much to look forward too."