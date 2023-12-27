James Bond Actor George Lazenby, 84, Suffers Fall and Is Hospitalized

James Bond actor George Lazenby recently suffered a fall and wound up hospitalized. According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the 84-year-old actor confirmed that Lazenby "injured his head in conjunction with the accidental fall at his home." The rep added that "the scar from that is healing as expected (the stitches was just removed) so all good." Lazenby's spokesperson also said, "George is a spritely 84-year-old." Clarifying some incorrect information, the rep went on to state, "George doesn't have, or have got, a brain injury of any kind."

In addition to the official comments, PEOPLE noted that Lazenby's rep Anders Frejdh shared a selfie with the actor on Instagram, and offered an update on his health. "From LA with Love," Frejdh wrote. "Three weeks after my arrival I'm very happy to report [George] has safely returned home. After an accidental fall at home in November leading to a head injury he's rehabilitated well thanks to the great team at Beverly West Healthcare for which I, his family and friends are grateful for. Not easy getting older but as a spritely 84-year-old, George has certainly demonstrated what a fighter he is. Love and only love."

Lazenby is a beloved Australian actor, best known for his role as 007 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969). Among his many film roles, he appeared in the cult-comedy The Kentucky Fried Movie, as well as the acclaimed U.S. Civil War movie, Gettysburg. Lazenby has also appeared in numerous TV shows, such as Hawaii Five-O, General Hospital, and Baywatch.

In a past interview, Lazenby opened up to journalist David Weiner about why he only starred in one Bond film, explaining, "My manager was telling me that James Bond was over." He added, "It was the hippie era, and EASY RIDER was the No. 1 movie, so I was listening to him and thinking he was right. 'It was Sean Connery's gig, get out while you can' – so I never signed a contract."

Lazenby later added, "I didn't want to be an actor in the first place," but then shared how one of Sean Connery's James Bond films inspired him to pursue the role. "I was more than a fan; I was envious of [Connery]," he said. "I had a date one time – going in I had a 90-percent chance of getting lucky; I think I had about a 21 percent coming out. I thought, 'Jesus, if I ever get a chance to be that guy, I'm going to be him.' And then it came along."