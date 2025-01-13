Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen is engaged! The MTV star, 24, announced last month that she is set to marry after her mystery partner, whose identity has not been revealed, popped the question over the holidays.

Mullen shared the life update on Instagram on Dec. 28 by sharing a gallery of images from the romantic proposal. Images in the carousel included a close-up of the bride-to-be’s stunning engagement ring, as another photo showed the newly engaged couple embracing after their engagement. Mullen’s fiancé’s face was hidden in the photos, which also showed a candlelit path leading to a lit Christmas tree.

“I’m getting my fairytale ending,” the MTV star captioned the post. She also added a Bible quote, reading, “‘And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony’ ~Colossians 3:14.”

Fans were quick to congratulate Mullen on her Christmas engagement, one person commenting o the post, “Congratulations faith so happy for you,” as somebody else added, “Just so amazing Faithy congratulations!!!” A third person wrote, “Awww Faith beautiful news! Congratulations Angel. Xxxx.”

Mullen did not reveal her partner’s identity, and it remains unclear when the couple sparked romance. Although Mullen seems to be keeping details of their romance out of the spotlight, she did return to social media on Jan. 2 to reveal that she was jumping right into wedding planning, the reality TV star sharing a video of her trying on wedding dresses. She teased in the caption that she was “a 2025 bride,” adding the hashtag “2025wedding.”

Mullen is best known for her appearance on Geordie Shore, the popular British reality series that serves as a UK counterpart to Jersey Shore. The MTV series follows a group of young people from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne. Mullen joined the show in 2018, but she was axed from the series after just one season.

Although Mullen returned to Geordie Shore for the 10 year reunion, she announced in July that she was quitting fame to instead get a “normal job.” In an Instagram post, Mullen revealed that she landed a job at the Dior counter, after working in Boots as a beauty specialist, something she said felt like “a full circle moment to be working for the Brand that sparked my love as a little girl.”