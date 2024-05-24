MTV Reality TV Star Quits Show to Care for Son: Update on Aaron Chalmers' Status on 'Geordie Shore'

Despite previously promising a big comeback, Aaron Chalmers has decided not to return for the next season of MTV series Geordie Shore, with a heartbreaking reason behind his decision to step away from the reality show. Chalmers, 36, and his ex-girlfriend Talia Oatway, 32, welcomed their third child, Oakley, into the world in August 2022. However, Oakley had to undergo nose surgery two weeks later due to breathing problems. Because of a rare condition, he will now have to undergo more surgery, reports The Sun.

As a result, Chalmers won't participate in Season 25 of Geordie Shore due to his family commitments. A source told The Sun, "Aaron's son Oakley has a rare condition and is undergoing surgery soon which clashes with filming, and Aaron wants to be there for his boy.

"He's putting family first and doesn't want any distractions or to be away filming. He's not closing the door on returning to Geordie Shore in the future but right now, his son's health and recovery is the most important thing. All that matters is being there for Oakley."

Chalmers is not the only star who won't be returning, as three other actors have also departed the show. The fallout between Charlotte Crosby and her former close friend Marnie Simpson has left the pair unwilling to film new episodes.

In an earlier podcast interview, Simpson had threatened to quit before reportedly telling bosses she was leaving. A source told the outlet, "Marnie was really unhappy with how the last series went down and how she came across.

"It made her miserable and stressed and she doesn't want to go back. Casey is fully supportive and has had enough too. They want a fresh start and don't feel like they need the show anymore. MTV tried to persuade them to come back for another round, as the ratings for the last series skyrocketed with all the drama, but they aren't interested."

Initially, Crosby and Simpson were involved in a heated dispute over a highchair, which sparked the drama. During a group holiday abroad, tensions escalated between the ex-friends.

Despite acknowledging the possibility of reconciliation, Simpson stated that she would not initiate communication. She told The Sun, "I think it's a shame because the memories what we got, it's a shame that we've lost the friendship but it is what it is."