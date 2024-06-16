A frightening incident landed LANY singer Paul Klein in the hospital. As the "Malibu Nights" vocalist revealed in a Tuesday Instagram post, a vehicle struck him on June 6. Alongside the disclosure, he shared a battered image of himself wearing a neck brace while hospitalized; he also shared another photo showing a bandaged leg and clear signs of road rash.

"hey everyone – on thursday night of last week, i got hit by a car while i was on my vespa heading home from the gym," Klein wrote. "i don't really remember anything after the collision… i woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. i've cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. i know how fortunate i am to still be here. all of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. i'm getting progressively better though and will be at 100% really soon."

As the LANY singer is on the mend, the band has postponed its upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour dates. Per Klein's doctors, the rest will allow him to "fast track" his recovery.

He closed his message by writing, "thank you for understanding. this experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose i have, so i can't wait to heal up and get back to it. all other tour dates are staying the same. i love you and this life deeply! see u soon."

His LANY bandmate, Jake Clifford Goss, shared a public comment in response to Klein's accident, writing, "LOVE YOU BROTHER."