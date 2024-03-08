MTV Reality Star Reveals Botched Butt Lift Procedure

Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei is opening up about her botched Brazilian butt lift (BBL). Taking to social media to candidly discuss what she described as her "BBL hell journey," the MTV reality star, 34, revealed that she was rushed into emergency surgery and nearly died after undergoing the dangerous procedure in Turkey when she was 24.

The cosmetic procedure is used to make buttocks bigger, more rounded or lifted, and is achieved by transferring fat from other areas of the body. Kasaei told her followers in a series of videos shared to TikTok that "as someone who didn't really have many curves, I was like 'this is amazing. I can look like Kim Kardashian.'" The English TV personality, then 24, traveled to Turkey for the procedure, which has the highest mortality rate of any cosmetic surgery, with a mortality rate of one in 3,000, per a 2018 report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Kasaei said she nearly became a statistic.

"A couple of days later I looked at myself in the mirror and went, 'Wait. Should I be this bruised? Should I look like this?' The holes on my back as well. I looked like a sieve. I've just got burns marks all over my back where they went through," she recalled, adding that she initially believed her body just needed more time to recover. However, eight weeks later, Kasaei said she "started getting a pain in my left bum cheek. I thought, 'This can't be right. I am in agony.'"

Kasei was in Mexico at the time and went to a hospital there, where doctors put her "on a drip and started panicking." Kasei remembered how "everyone was running around" and how doctors ultimately told her she had a growing abscess on her bum. If it burst, they said, she could die. Kasei told "them to book me on a flight home because if I'm going to die, I want to die with my family around me." After returning to Newcastle, she "went straight to hospital," where she underwent surgery the following morning "to drain this abscess growing on my bum. They drained one liter of puss."

"It was so traumatic. Getting it packed was the worst pain in the world – I screamed the hospital down," she said. "It was just hell. I felt ill, I couldn't walk, my whole leg was numb. I couldn't even sit on it. It was just absolute agony."

While Kasei has since thankfully recovered, she said she hopes her terrifying ordeal will encourage other women to be better informed before deciding to undergo any cosmetic surgeries.