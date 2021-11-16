MTV Reality TV Star Jagnoor Aneja Dies From Heart Attack

Jagnoor Aneja, who previously appeared on MTV Love School, has died. Aneja passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23 while traveling through Egypt after he went into cardiac arrest, according to Times of India. He was 40. Further details about the reality TV star’s death remain unclear.

According to Aneja’s friend, actor Karan Singh Chhabra, the MTV reality personality “was healthy and a satisfied person” at the time of his passing. Chhabra told India TV News that he was in shock when he first learned of Aneja’s passing, adding, “It is most painful for me to lose him like this. He was enjoying and having fun, I am really clueless how this happened.” Another of Aneja’s friends, Mohammad Al Mahmoodi, said Aneja “was perfectly healthy. In fact, he was very much concerned about his health and fitness.” Mahmoodi said he “couldn’t understand how this happened. It was difficult for me to accept the news. He was a traveller and explorer but who knew he would travel to heaven so soon. I am really missing him a lot.”

Aneja, who worked as a runway director, rose to fame after appearing on the first and second seasons of MTV Love School. Hosted by Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, the Indian youth-based reality series focuses on relationships of real life-couples. Aneja appeared on the show during the first season with his then-girlfriend Manisha, though they later broke up, and the reality star went on to appear in the second season with Monica, though their relationship also didn’t last.

Aneja’s final social media post came just days before his death. In a Sept. 21-dated video shared to Instagram, the MTV personality could be seen enjoying the views of the pyramids, one of many stops on his travels through Egypt. He captioned the clip, “a dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list.” The post has become a place for fans to pay their respects to the late star, with one person writing, “extremely shocking…. RIP brother … life is unpredictable.” Somebody else said, “RIP MY FRIEND. Gone too soon…”

A number of Aneja’s friends have also paid tribute to the late star. On social media, Mahir Pandhi wrote, “May your soul rest in eternal peace. Miss you my brother. See you on the other side.” Karan Singh Chhabra wrote, “Extremely shocking…. RIP brother … life is unpredictable.”