MTV Reality Star Pregnant With Second Child

Reality TV Star Lateysha Grace is about to be a mom of two! The Valleys star, 29, shared the exciting news in an interview with Closer published this week that she is pregnant with her second child. Grace, who starred in the British reality TV show from 2012 until 2014, is expecting her second child with her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years. The little one on the way will join Grace’s 6-year-old daughter Wynter.

Grace said she is set to give birth in April 2022, and in reflecting on the first months of her pregnancy, the reality star admitted they were difficult. Saying that she feels “blessed” to be pregnant again, Grace, according to the Daily Mail, revealed that while her first pregnancy was “a breeze,” the first trimester of her current pregnancy was difficult. Grace said she could “barely get out of bed or eat” and her boyfriend, who hasn’t yet been identified, “had to do everything for me – I wasn’t physically being sick but I just nauseous all the time.” Thankfully, things have taken a turn for the better now that she is in her second trimester, with Grace telling the outlet that she’s “feeling better” now. In sharing the exciting news, Grace also opened up about her struggles to get pregnant, revealing that she and her boyfriend tried to conceive for over a year before getting a positive pregnancy test.

“Every month I took a pregnancy test and it was negative – It was really starting to get me down, we stopped trying for a while, went on holiday for a break and when I came back I found out I was pregnant. I was so shocked,” Grace told the outlet, admitting that she was initially nervous about her pregnancy due to the difficult birth of Wynter in 2015. “It was horrendous – I was so scared, I really wanted a natural water birth but it didn’t work out. I’m hoping to go for a planned C-section this time – I don’t want to go through that again.”

As Grace looks ahead to welcoming her baby, she shared that she plans to do things a little differently. Grace vowed not to go under the knife, telling Closer, “I feel so blessed to be pregnant again. But I’ve learned my lesson from before and will do things differently this time.” Grace said she “was so unhappy with my body after I had Wynter, I rushed into surgery a few months after she was born and had a bum lift and breast implants.” This time around, though, Grace is acknowledging that her “body is going to change,” stating that she “honestly” doesn’t mind and she’s just “grateful to be pregnant.”

Reality TV lovers will recognize Grace from her stint on The Valleys. The MTV British reality series follows young people from the South Wales Valleys as they move to Cardiff to live out their dreams with the help from their new bosses, AK and Jordan. Grace appeared on the series from 2012 until 2014. She has also appeared on Big Brother, Million Dollar Baby and Celebrity Ex on the Beach.