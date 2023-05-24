MTV Reality Star Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead

Actor and model Singh Rajput has died. Rajput, who rose to fame following his appearance on the MTV Indian dating show Splitsvilla, was found dead in his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai by a friend, Oshiwara police confirmed, per the Hindustan Times. He was 32. At this time, further details regarding his death are unclear, with the investigation and post-mortem still underway, per Mumbai Police, though it has been suggested that Rajput may have died from a drug overdose.

"We are yet to confirm about drug overdose. Whatever information we got so far is that Aditya Singh around 33 years of age was found fallen in the bathroom. During this time, his servant and the watchman picked him up and put him in bed. Thereafter he was taken to the nearest hospital and later referred to Trauma Care Hospital," police confirmed in a statement, Times of India reported. "We are not pretty sure about the drug overdose. It was claimed by the servant that he had cold and cough for a few days. The post-mortem is yet to be done, we cannot say anything about that."

RIP #AdityaSinghRajput

I remember watching and loving his character Rohit pic.twitter.com/H0eE86sCRt — 👑 Sydell 👑 (@sydell20) May 22, 2023

Rajput began his career in entertainment as a teenager when he started modeling at 17. He relocated to Mumbai when he began acting and went on to appear in a number of television advertisements before breaking into TV and films. His film credits include Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara, among several others. On the TV front, Rajput appeared as Aman Mehra in the Ajay Devgn-Kajo debut, U Me Aur Hum, and also starred in the TV drama CIA (CAMBALA Investigation Agencies).

Rajput was best known, however, for his appearance on Splitsvilla 9, which aired on MTV in India in 2016. The Indian dating series centers around young men and women as they attempt to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. To stay in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love., contestants must compete in tasks. Season 9 was filmed in Puducherry and featured 15 celebrity boys and six girls with the theme "Where Women Rule." The season's winners were Gurmeet Singh Rehal and Kavya Khurana.

Amid news of his passing, Rajput's Splitsvilla 9 co-star Varun Sood paid tribute to the actor, writing on Twitter, "Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput.. It really shook me. I know im not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but i hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy..."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.