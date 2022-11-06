Laney Chantal, Reality TV Star, Dies From Drug Overdose

Laney Chantal, best known for her season 5 appearance on SyFy's Face Off, died this week after a reported "accidental drug overdose." According to Deadline, her family confirmed her the 33-year-old's passing.

Chantal died on Monday in Milford, Michigan, according to the outlet. Her family added that she had "struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life" in her obituary.

"Alaina put her whole self; body, mind and soul into her jobs, no matter the size. Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field and her portfolio blossomed," the obituary reads. "Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest, and accomplished more in her short time on earth, than most do in a full lifetime, including being a contestant on SY/FY networks makeup competition FaceOff and the lead makeup artist for Video of the Year on MTV's Video Music Awards 2021."

Chantal was born Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, going by Laney to most. Her 2013 appearance on Face Off landed her in fifth place after she voluntarily withdrew from the reality competition. Despite this, she continued her work in makeup and was connected to names like Bella Thorne and Marilyn Manson to aid with their looks. She also created Lil Nas X's "Head FX Makeup" for the video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" in 2021, with the video going on to win Video of the Year at MTV's VMAs.

Chantal moved from Michigan to Los Angeles after graduating from high school in 2007. From there, she attended Cinema Makeup School, earning her certificate in special effects makeup.

The family is holding a celebration of life luncheon to be held on Nov. 12, location to be revealed later on social media. They also ask that donations be made to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, citing Chantal's battle with mental illness over the years. Rest in peace.