MTV Star Amber Rosales Allegedly Murdered Husband

Reality star Amber Rosales was arrested last week and charged with murdering her husband, Jeffrey McBride. Rosales was previously a star on Big Tips Texas on MTV. According to a report by Starcasm, Rosales has been charged with killing her husband on April 25.

Big Tips Texas was a documentary-style reality show that aired on MTV in the fall of 2013. It followed the lives of six employees at a restaurant called Redneck Heaven in Lewisville, Texas – including Rosales. On Wednesday, Rosales was arrested and booked in Denton County, where she was held on $500,000 bond. Judging by the latest report from The Sun, it appears that she is still behind bars awaiting trial.

Police issued a press release on Rosales' case from the time of McBride's murder last month to her charge this week. They responded to a 9-1-1 call at around 10 p.m. local time on the night of Monday, April 25. A pickup truck had crashed in the yard of a residence, where police found McBride unconscious in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound in his stomach. Rosales was in the passenger seat crying and touching her husband.

McBride was rushed to the nearest hospital where he died from his wounds not long after. Police began investigating immediately and said that "Rosales' statements were inconsistent on multiple occasions. Evidence led investigators to believe Rosales was the only other person present when the victim was shot."

This contradicts Rosales' story, which is that her husband had stopped the truck on the side of the road to talk to another man. She suspected that a drug deal was going down between the two, and that it had gone badly. She said that the stranger "shot at the victim from the passenger side door and tossed the gun into the truck before running away."

McBride's family has been cooperative with the police. His sister gave an extensive interview with The Sun, saying that she believes Rosales is guilty. She also said that she holds MTV responsible for making a spectacle out of people like Rosales when they should be seeking mental health treatment.

"MTV has been exploiting people who are obviously in need of some type of help for ratings and paying them gives them monetary incentive to make bad decisions," she said. It's unclear if Rosales has entered a plea or if she has been released on bond.