MTV Star Quits Show Because She's 'Grown Apart' From Co-Stars

MTV's British reality series Geordie Shore is undergoing a major cast shakeup. Series star Bethan Kershaw has reportedly quit the long-running series after "growing apart" from the rest of the cast. Kershaw has been a Geordie Shore staple ever since 2019 and has appeared on a total of four seasons of the series. She last appeared on the reunion show in 2019.

At this time, Kershaw has not confirmed her exit from the show, but a source told The Sun, "Bethan made the decision that she didn't want to go back for another series of Geordie Shore." The source confirmed that Kershaw "wasn't sacked," but rather the decision to depart the series "was her own choice – she just felt like she has grown apart from a lot of the cast and didn't feel like she had a place among the group anymore. The show just isn't the right fit for her at this moment in her life and she is looking forward to the next chapter."

Although the source did not offer any other information, the report followed Kershaw's falling out with fellow Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry. Ferry's father passed away in 2021, with Ferry reportedly feeling like Kershaw wasn't there for her. Kershaw told The Sun in December 2022, "she was hurting, she lost her dad, and grief does a lot of things to you, and you do kind of lash out with the people around you, because you just need to deal with the pain. So I'm happy for that to happen, though, because she's my best friend, and if she felt that way, then I respect that that's her opinion on it." Kershaw added that she and Ferry had begun working through their issues and remained friends and were continuing to work on their friendship.

"I think we are friends, we just need to build that trust up again," she said. "I got really hurt in the situation, because it was just a lot to deal with. I had to do a lot of introspection of it, and I had to kind of look at myself, and be like, 'Was I there for her?'"

MTV has not confirmed Kershaw's exit, which, if true, follows the departure of Scotty T and Marty McKenna. The pair were confirmed to be leaving the series in March, with an MTV spokesperson sharing in a statement at the time, "Scotty and Marty will always be part of the MTV family. Geordie Shore has not been cancelled and continues to be one of MTV's biggest shows. We can't wait for fans to see what we have in store next season."

Originally premiering in 2011, Geordie Shore is a British reality series based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The series is the British offshoot of the American show Jersey Shore and follows the daily lives of housemates as they live together for a number of weeks.