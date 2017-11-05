‘Teen Mom’ Producer Allegedly ‘Berated’ and ‘Sex-Shamed’ Farrah Abraham During Firing Dispute

The reality TV world was shaken up on Tuesday when Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham was told she was fired from the show. However, that situation was soon righted by MTV.

Despite that, fans were still left wondering what went down with Abraham that led to her rash of online rants about the unfair treatment she received.

Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham, talked with Starcasm about the incident and cleared up what happened.

Michael claims that Morgan J. Freeman, Teen Mom OG‘s executive producer, contacted him about filming with Farrah that day, despite not being scheduled to. Freeman had not been able to get a hold of Farrah, so he asked if Michael could get in contact with his daughter. He complied, and Farrah agreed to let the crew come film at her home.

That when things allegedly got out of hand. According to Michael, Freeman began to “berate,” “bully” and “sex-shame” his daughter on-camera.

“What went down was Morgan broke the fourth wall (producers filming with cast members) and started sex shaming Farrah and saying that she is basically ‘fired,’” Michael said. “Farrah was shocked. He continued berating my daughter, bullying her, discriminating her, judging her and sex shaming her.”

The family was beyond furious at the incident, so filming stopped and they contacted their attorneys. Michael alleges that Freeman orchestrated the false firing for dramatic purposes to give the show a “shock factor.”

“He had no authority to have a discussion with Farrah regarding her contract,” Michael said. “He manipulated me for his own gain and put my daughter on the spot for ‘production’ gain…the ‘shock factor.’ His unnecessary drama, hate, personal judgment against women and sex-shaming is wrong. It was premeditated and planned.”

Michael also said the whole incident was captured on Farrah’s home security cameras, in addition to MTV’s cameras.

This account lines up with Farrah’s comments about the incident, which she claims was done because she has been engaging in adult erotic performances online.

“[MTV] let me go because as a business mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!” Farrah said. “Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother.”