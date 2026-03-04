MTV Cancels ‘Jersey Shore,’ But Cast Vows to Find New Home for Show

MTV is closing the book on Jersey Shore Family Vacation — but the cast isn’t ready to stop fist pumping just yet.

MTV announced on Wednesday that one final 18-episode season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation would kick off on May 7, bringing back Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, DJ Pauly D, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino back for one final GTL.

“The Shore family is going bigger than ever, celebrating the moments that made this franchise a cultural phenomenon,” according to MTV. “The all-new season is packed with fist-pump-worthy milestones and unforgettable moments, from pregnancies and baby showers to bachelorette parties, gender reveals, ab reveals, births, birthdays, weddings, and more.”

While the network didn’t give a reason for the show’s cancellation, the news broke shortly after MTV parent company Paramount agreed last week to a massive $111 billion deal to purchase Warner Bros.

The Jersey Shore cast isn’t ready to end their family vacation just yet, however. Shortly after the news of their show’s conclusion broke, the Shore family took to Instagram with a video promising their fans they were “just getting started” and teasing a big update on what’s next.

“Final? Who said anything about final?” Pauly D says in the video, as he insists, “We’re just getting started!” Polizzi agrees, “Don’t worry, we got a lot more messiness for ya,” as Ortiz-Magro clarifies that the show isn’t “ending,” but “just evolving.”



“MTV’s changing, but we’re not,” Farley adds, as Sorrentino promises, “The story will continue.” Giancola then teases, “I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you.”

“We love you so much, you guys are ride-or-die, and we cannot wait to make more messy episodes and seasons for you guys,” Polizzi continues. “You guys are incredible, we love you so much, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without you guys.”

A title card at the end then teases, “Stay tuned to see what’s next. This fam lives forever.”

“Legends don’t retire — they reroute,” reads the video’s caption. “The network changed. The legacy didn’t. Jersey Shore is forever. Just wait until you see what’s next.”

Jersey Shore made its premiere in 2009 and has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon, spawning spinoffs including Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Snooki & JWoww, The Pauly D Project and Double Shot at Love.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres its final season on Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.