Mother of Late ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Makes Plea to Show’s Producers

Todd Meadows’ mother is making a plea to Deadliest Catch producers after the Aleutian Lady deckhand suffered a fatal accident during filming.

The 25-year-old Discovery personality fell overboard while working on the Deadliest Catch fishing vessel while crabbing on the Bering Sea on Feb. 25. The U.S. Coast Guard later confirmed that the crew was able to recover Todd from the water after about 10 minutes, but that he was “unresponsive” and “attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.” His death is under investigation.

Now, Angela Meadows is begging that the Discovery show not air anything of the accident that was caught on camera, telling TMZ in a statement, “We don’t want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son’s death. We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat.”

“No parent would want the world to watch their child die,” she said in another statement via Alaska’s News Source.

Angela added to TMZ that her family has asked for footage of Todd crabbing, so they can “have the videos for memories” of what he loved doing.



Angela continued that she had been assured that Todd didn’t suffer in his last moments, but that she hoped production didn’t just stand back and film in his time of need.

“We don’t want to put the blame on anyone, but someone has to take responsibility. We will have justice for Todd,” she said, adding that she and Todd’s father “want answers.”

A GoFundMe set up to help support Meadows’ three children has raised more than $47,000 as of Thursday.

“We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend, who left us far too soon while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters,” the GoFundMe description reads.

“He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them,” the description continues, adding that the “unimaginable loss” has left Meadows’ family “broken.”

“As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead,” the description concludes. “Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted. If you are unable to give, please keep our family in your prayers and his name alive like he wanted.”



