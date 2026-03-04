GoFundMe Launched After ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Todd Meadow’s Death

Following the death of Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows on Feb. 25, a GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit the Discovery star’s family.

“We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend, who left us far too soon while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters,” the GoFundMe description reads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them,” the description continues, adding that the “unimaginable loss” has left Meadows’ family “broken.”

“As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead,” the description concludes. “Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted. If you are unable to give, please keep our family in your prayers and his name alive like he wanted.”

Aleutian Lady Captain Rick Shelford confirmed Meadows’ death at sea on Sunday, writing on Facebook, “February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”



“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family,” Shelford continued. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him,” the captain continued. “Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.”

“Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood,” the Discovery personality concluded. “Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

Trey John Green III, who bunked with Meadows, then confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that his fellow crew member had died while crabbing off the Alaskan coast.

“Todd was an amazing human,” Green told the outlet, saying that he and Meadows’ other fellow crew members “did everything we could to save him” after he fell overboard, “which is “no easy task” when “out at sea.”



The U.S. Coast Guard has since confirmed that the accident occurred and is still under investigation.