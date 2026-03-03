‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Dies at Sea: Discovery Confirms Death of Todd Meadows

Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows, who worked on the crab fishing boat the Aleutian Lady, has died. He was 25.

Rick Shelford, captain of the Aleutian Lady, who appears regularly on the Discovery Channel reality show, announced on Monday that Meadows had died on Feb. 25.

“February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea,” Shelford wrote in a social media post. “We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”

“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family,” Shelford continued. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”



“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him,” the captain continued. “Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.”



“Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood,” the Discovery personality concluded. “Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

In a GoFundMe set up to help support Meadows’ three sons, it was confirmed that the fisherman died “doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters.” The fundraiser has raised over $28,000 as of Tuesday.

A representative for Warner Bros Discovery released a statement on the death of Meadows, telling TMZ, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”