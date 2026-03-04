‘Deadliest Catch’ Crew Member Speaks out on Co-Star’s Death: Latest on Todd Meadows’ Passing

Todd Meadows’ bunkmate is remembering his fellow crew member as an “amazing human” following the Deadliest Catch star’s tragic death on Feb. 25 at the age of 25.

Trey John Green III, who appeared on the Discovery reality series alongside Meadows as part of the crew of the Aleutian Lady, confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that the father of three had died while crabbing off the Alaskan coast.

“Todd was an amazing human,” Green told the outlet, saying that he and Meadows’ other fellow crew members “did everything we could to save him” after he fell overboard, “which is “no easy task” when “out at sea.”

Aleutian Lady Captain Rick Shelford confirmed Meadows’ death on Sunday, writing on Facebook, “February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”

“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family,” Shelford continued. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him,” the captain continued. “Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.”

“Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood,” the Discovery personality concluded. “Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has since confirmed that the accident occurred and is still under investigation. A GoFundMe set up to help support Meadows’ children has raised almost $40,000 as of Wednesday.

