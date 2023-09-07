'Moonshiners' Star Jim Tom Hedrick Dead at 82

Marvin "Jim Tom" Hedrick, a master distiller from Discovery's docurama Moonshiners, has died. Hedrick passed away the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6 in Robbinsville, North Carolina, a family member confirmed to TMZ. He was 82.

Although Hedrick's cause of death was not disclosed, the family member noted that the Discovery star was battling kidney cancer and had also been receiving dialysis. He had been in a nursing home for the past year, the family member said. Back in August, Hedrick's co-stars Eric "Digger" Manes and Mark Ramsey shared photos Hedrick, writing, "Prayers for our buddy Jim Tom! Praying for comfort and peace! We love you JT!" In an update five days ago, they shared a message from Hedrick's cousin Tina that read, "he is comfortable and resting with no pain right now (which is what we've been praying for). He knows he is loved by so many of you... but most of all he knows where he's going when he leaves this world for his Heavenly home."

Born on Christmas Day in 1940, Hedrick, described on Sugarland Shine's website as a "moonshiner, master storyteller and still maker," and "one of the most skilled moonshiners in Appalachia," rose to fame on Moonshiners. The show launched on Discovery in 2011, with Hedrick joining in Season 2 in 2012. He remained on the series for five seasons through Season 6 in 2017 before he went on to help start Sugarland Shine, a distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

"Jim Tom dedicated much of his life to the art of moonshining, becoming a legend in Appalachia along the way," a statement from Sugarlands Shine Distillery, the moonshine distillery company featured on Moonshiners, confirmed his Hedrick's passing Wednesday. "Jim Tom's well-earned reputation as one of the most skilled moonshiners in the South earned him a role on the hit television program Moonshiners, where his colorful personality endeared Jim Tom to the hearts of millions. Jim Tom touched the lives of countless individuals and was especially eager to pass along his lifetime of moonshining knowledge to a new generation of distillers, ensuring the craft would endure."

Ned Vickers, Sugarlands president and founder, added, "Jim Tom Hedrick was one of the first veteran moonshiners to truly embrace Sugarlands when we opened our doors. Gaining the stamp of approval from Jim Tom was instrumental in shaping the authenticity of Sugarlands, and we're forever indebted to his support and friendship." In a statement to Variety, a Discovery Channel spokesperson said, "Jim Tom Hedrick was a treasured member of the Moonshiners family and we share our condolences with his family and all those who loved him." Co-star Tim Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "shine in peace forever Jim Tom," alongside a screenshot of his tribute on Facebook.