'Moonshiners' Returns for Brand New Season 12, Get an Exclusive First Look

Moonshiners is back for a brand new season, and America's favorite outlaws are being tested like never before. PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at Season 12 of the Discovery show, which premieres on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by all-new episodes of the ultimate booze-making competition series Master Distiller at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In the new season of Moonshiners, the rise of the moonshine economy is putting our shiners to the test as inflation and supply chain disruptions hit Appalachia. The outlaws will have to dig deep into their shared pasts for secrets to surviving skyrocketing prices and ways to get creative in making the backwoods beverage and earn their profit. With traditions based on times of the Great Depression and other times of economic downturn, the moonshiners will have to look to their pasts to find a path into the future.

This season, Mark and Digger are also struggling with a particularly determined law enforcement officer in Tennessee as they try to make a profit despite the sky-high prices of raw materials like corn. Mike and Jerry are bringing in Solomon Sutton, the son of infamous moonshiner Marvin "Popcorn" Sutton to help them devise new recipes and stay ahead of their competition, and Louisiana moonshiner Richard moves his operation up to Tennessee. Over in Virginia, Tickle and Henry are forced to find a new location for their largest-ever 1,000-gallon still, and their partner Josh goes on the lam to avoid being caught by law enforcement.

Then, in Season 4 of Master Distiller, America's top legal and outlaw distillers go head-to-head to prove whose handcrafted spirits reign supreme. Judges Mark, Digger and Tim are raising the bar this season with brand new competitions, including a big box store challenge, in which distillers must attempt to turn a discount store shopping spree into delicious high-proof spirits, a family competition where couples have to test their shining skills alongside their partners, and a Thanksgiving-themed competition in which previous Master Distiller winners return to craft a 100-proof liquor recipe with holiday flavors.

Moonshiners returns for a brand-new season on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel, followed by all-new episodes of Master Distiller at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Moonshiners and Master Distiller are produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment.