Monique Samuels Divorcing Chris Samuels: 'Love & Marriage: D.C.' and 'RHOP' Couple Were Married for 11 Years

Monique Samuels has officially filed to divorce her husband Chris Samuels after 11 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 39, filed to end her marriage to the former NFL player, 45, on April 14 before filing an amended complaint on June 15, according to Montgomery County Family Court records obtained by PEOPLE.

The former couple's divorce is not finalized, and Monique and Chris were scheduled to appear in a hearing Wednesday. Monique and Chris got married in 2012 and share three kids – sons Christopher and Chase, as well as daughter Milani. Fans have suspected there has been trouble in the Samuels' marriage for months, and the Love & Marriage: D.C. stars have not appeared on each other's Instagram grids since a family vacation video in December 2022. Neither Monique nor Chris have posted since then about a number of major milestones, including their 11th wedding anniversary, Mother's Day and Father's Day. Chris has even unfollowed Monique on the social media platform, as well as her company, Not for Lazy Moms.

In October 2022, Monique and Chris laughed off reports that they had called it quits in a lengthy YouTube video."It's no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y'all saw the arguments, y'all saw everything that was going on," Monique said in the video. "It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you've been married that long and when you have things that you're like, 'Listen, this is being unmet or I've been unheard' you start to get frustrated and it's like, 'Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can't take it anymore.' So what y'all saw on Love & Marriage: D.C. last season, it was my cry for help."

She continued, "Without further explanation, everyone knows that when you say the words separation, that insinuates a divorce. Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No. We aren't getting a divorce. Are we going our separate ways? Absolutely not. ... Have we filed a legal separation? No. Have we filed for divorce? No. Is there any document that proves any divorce filings? No. Have we separated to the extent of breaking up? No."