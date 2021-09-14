‘Mob Wives’ Star’s Son Reportedly Facing Fraud Charges

Anthony Pagan, the son of Mob Wives , was reportedly accused of unemployment fraud. The 27-year-old Staten Island resident allegedly received over $3,000 in unemployment payments in 2018. Graziano later responded to the reports, writing that her son was “not charged with a bunch of [felonies] and [it’s] been pleaded down.”

The charges came after an investigation by the Economic Crimes Bureau of the District Attorney’s Office, reports Staten Island Live. The New York State Department of Labor was also involved in the investigation. The criminal complaint claims Pagan received over $3,000 in unemployment benefits from February to April 2018. At the time, Pagan was “employed and earning income from his employer, Tishman Construction Corp.,” even though he told the Department of Labor he was “totally unemployed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Renee Graziano and her son Anthony “AJ” Pagan in 2012.

According to the complaint, Pagan allegedly submitted “false entries” to the Department of Labor’s computer systems to make it appear he was unemployed when he was not. Pagan allegedly had the unemployment benefits sent to a KeyBank account he accused through a debit card sent to the home address Pagan listed on his applications. However, Pagan “did not have permission or authority to take, remove or possess said currency due to his employment status,” the complaint reads.

Pagan is facing five felonies and one misdemeanor charge, reports Starcasm. He was charged with falsifying business records; third-degree and fourth-degree possession of the stolen property; and third and fourth-degree grand larceny, which are all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of falsifying business records.

Pagan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23. “I am vigorously defending Anthony’s case,” his attorney, Dawn Florio, told Staten Island Live. “It is a pending case so I will not be commenting further.”

However, after Starcasm posted about the charges on Instagram, Graziano quickly fired back. “U need to erase this before my lawyer sues u FOR FALSE INFORMATION MY SON WAS NOT CHARGED WITH A BUNCH A FELONYS AND ITS BEEN PLEADED DOWN he was 20 n made a mistake it’s 2500 owed n it’s paid,” she wrote. However, as Starcasm points out, the charges against Pagan are listed on the New York State Unified Court System website.

Graziano was one of two Mob Wives stars who appeared on all six seasons, alongside Drita D’Avanzo. The show ran on VH1 and focused on Staten Island women whose family members were connected to the Mafia. The show was canceled in 2016. Graziano’s sister Jennifer Graziano created the series.