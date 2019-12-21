‘Mob Wives’: Renee Graziano Speaks out After Co-Star Drita Davanzo Is Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges

A Mob Wives star has spoken out in defense of her former co-stars after their surprising arrest Friday. Renee Graziano took to Instagram to speak out on behalf of Drita D’Avanzo and her husband, Lee, who were arrested on Dec. 19 for possession of drugs and weapons. InTouch Weekly pointed out that while she addressed the past friction between herself and D’Avanzo, she stressed that she would “NEVER wish nor want to see anyone go to jail!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Graziano (@reneegraziano) on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:28am PST

“After all the DMs, text messages, news and now blogs that have contacted me within the last 2 hrs I’m going to address the situation (which we all know what I’m referencing) and then leave it alone,” Graziano wrote in the caption. “No matter whether I’m on good terms with someone or not I’d NEVER wish nor want to see anyone go to jail!! Especially a mother!! This is a shame and I’m sure it will be rectified quickly.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police raided the D’Avanzo’s Staten Island home yesterday evening and found a Smith & Wesson 9mm and an S&W 38 caliber. Along with the guns, police also reportedly found 120 hydrocodone pills, 22 Xanax pills, two partial Xanax pills and a large amount of marijuana.

The couple now faces 10 charges, which include criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. They were also booked on one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child because one of their daughters was at home when at the time of their raid.

Their bail was set at $15,000 with their next court appearance scheduled for January.

Drita D’Avanzo was previously arrested in 2016 after allegedly getting into a fight and punching another woman. She was charged with misdemeanor assault before prosecutors eventually dropped the case. She also had a very public feud with fellow reality star Farrah Abraham last year.

Mob Wives first debuted on VH1 back in 2011, and ran for six seasons. It centered on a group of women who all had family members who had been arrested or were currently serving time for crimes related to their involvement in the mafia. D’Avanzo and Graziano were the only two cast members to appear in every season of the reality show.