MJF Speaks out Against Anti-Semitism in Wake of Kanye West's Posts

One name that let his thoughts pour out onto social media about Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants is AEW star and professional wrestling devil Maxwell Jacob Friedman. In between keeping in character, dragging trolls, speaking from the heart and mocking fans, MJF got pretty fired up. While the tweets have been deleted since, his feelings on anti-Semitism were not hidden.

"Kanye calling Jewish people horrifying doesn't shock me. What shocks me is how little we as a society talk about antisemitism. To put things into perspective. Slavery was very recent and the plight of POC is still rampant. End of slavery -1865. End of Holocaust – 1945," he wrote in the now-deleted tweet. Some called him out for his use of slavery and the plight of black Americans and other POC, but he was quick to respond before deleting.

This was really poor judgment and makes him look so lame. Politics aside, MJF has an amazing opportunity to use his platform for more than a public diary for whining. You bring nothing positive from whining. Think before you tweet and do more/better 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6oLvWs2cw8 — GOC (@GOC_Wrestling) October 9, 2022

"People tweeting this his out of character, I don't play a character. Never have. I'm a Jew. I'm angry. And you should be angry too," he responded after he was hinted to be playing up his heel persona.

He did not stop there, retweeting and commenting on praise and criticism alike with the same anger. He also was sure to point out anti-Semitism coming into play in the responses, and also apparently even got the chance to talk out his initial tweet. "So I talked to [The_MJF] one on one," user lola_bluu wrote in a tweet reposted by the AEW star. "We explained our points and BOTH gained clarity. I told him about impact vs intent He understands exactly where he went wrong with that tweet. Then sent me an invoice for the conversation and hung up."

West drew the ire of the Long Island Lucifer and many others after posting tons of troublesome content on Instagram and Twitter before both platforms ended up suspending him or restricting the accounts. His post from Saturday night was the one that sent a lot of people over the edge and sparked the social platform to block him.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," West wrote. He had also accused Diddy of being told by "Jewish people" to threaten and influence West, also adding that, "Jesus is Jew." This all follows West's latest antagonism toward ex-Kim Kardashian and his decision to sport a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week.