Minnesota Congressman Wants to ‘Ban’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. After ‘Bachelor’ Finale

America’s hatred for Arie Luyendyk Jr. is on its way to becoming law.

After Monday’s dramatic finale of The Bachelor, in which Arie dumped fiancé (and Minnesota native) Becca Kufrin in favor of runner-up Lauren Burnham over 40 minutes of excruciating, unedited footage, Minnesota State Representative Drew Christensen tweeted what all of Bachelor Nation was thinking — only for it to go viral.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota,” he tweeted.

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

The post quickly racked up almost 9,000 retweets, leading Christensen to follow-up with a possible invite for Becca.

“Drafting the bill now!” he said. “Should I invited Becca to be my guest at Minnesota’s State of the State Address next week?” and adding Becca’s Twitter tag.

Drafting the bill now! Should I invite Becca to be my guest at Minnesota’s State of the State Address next week? @thebkoof #TheBachelor — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

The viral post garnered mixed reactions from people who thought the Representative should be working on something more important than symbolic Bachelor bans.

Glad to see our MN politicians working on things that matter 😂 — Rebecca H (@TheCaptain) March 6, 2018

Can we make this a federal bill banning him from California as well? 😏 #thebachelor #arieoutofcali — Rochelle Haas (@EllaHaasInDa626) March 6, 2018

Please ban him!!!! God he’s despicable…. #TheBachelor — Tazi Tiara (@Tazitiara) March 6, 2018

Nothing better to do, huh? — “I love that” (@odinjank) March 6, 2018

You’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota but the best you could do was offer prayers to the students & families of FL? Tone deaf. — Amy Pounders (@amy_pounders) March 6, 2018

Arie himself knew ahead of the finale airing that he wouldn’t be the most popular guy in the country, but told PEOPLE he was ready for the world’s reaction.

“I know people are going to be hard on [me],” Arie told the publication. “I made a mistake. And I’m prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart.”

Becca also addressed the split to the magazine.

“It was embarrassing the way he broke up with me with the full cameras and crew around,” she told PEOPLE.

“There was a better and more tactful way to do it,” the 27-year-old added. “A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”