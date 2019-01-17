‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shares 9 Months ‘Preggo’ Photo

With her first child set to arrive any day now, HGTV’s Good Bones personality Mina Starsiak took to social media on Friday to share a photo of herself absolutely glowing at 9 months into her pregnancy.

Starsiak, 33, has been posting photos of her pregnancy since first announcing the news this past February, but her latest photo takes the cake in the mommy milestones.

“My wild Friday nights almost 9 months preggo,” she wrote with a hugging face emoji. “Who am I kidding….. being knocked up has zero to do with my tragically early bedtime and lack of social life.”

The “old soul” Starsiak went on to hashtag how “bed is my happy place,” and asked, “is it dark yet?”

This will be the first child for the Indianapolis-based real estate agent and her husband Stephen Hawk, who tied the knot in June 2016. The couple is also “parents” to three dogs, Sophie, Beatrice and Frank.

Well into her pregnancy, Starsiak told HGTV in a network statement that the baby has “forced her to slow down,” which is proving tough for the self-proclaimed workaholic. But it certainly hasn’t cut down on her excitement to be a new mom.

“I’m not the girl that grew up talking about her wedding and babies since she was a little girl,” Starsiak said. “I definitely took my time, and I’m just so excited that that road has put me where I am: loving my career, having a smokin’ hot husband, who is just the greatest, and choosing to start our family at a time where Steve and I can really be our best and do our best for the first of hopefully a couple little ones.”

The parental instinct isn’t exactly new for Starsiak and her husband, as it was reported in 2017 that the couple took in her sister’s 2-year-old daughter, Julie “Juju Bean” for about a year, with the experience confirming the couple was ready for parenthood.

With the show being so family-oriented and featuring not just her mother, Karen E. Laine, but half-brother Tad, Starsiak knows with a child of her own coming into the Good Bones world that she is truly blessed.

“We couldn’t be luckier to have so much family, and of course friends, around to support us,” Starsiak said. “It definitely takes a village.”

The HGTV home renovation show will be returning for season 4, with audiences continuing to see the mother-daughter duo revitalizing Indianapolis, one property at a time.

Oh, baby! 👶🏻 We’re expecting… many more episodes! Good Bones season four coming your way soon! #season4iscoming pic.twitter.com/iat8LnGs9G — 2 Chicks & A Hammer (@TwoChicksIndy) June 25, 2018

This past June, the mother-daughter duo took to the show’s Twitter account to share the exciting news of the upcoming season with video of the two opening up a box containing a big gold balloon in the shape of the number 4 popping out, playing on Starsiak’s pregnancy.

Good Bones airs on HGTV.