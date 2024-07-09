'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles': Tracy Tutor Went Through a 'Really Dark' Time Following Erik Anderson Split (Exclusive)

Tracy Tutor went through a "really, really dark" time following her split from Erik Anderson. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 48, opened up to PopCulture.com about the aftermath of her breakup from the celebrity trainer, 27, ahead of Wednesday's Season 15 premiere of the Bravo show.

Tutor ended her three-and-a-half-year relationship last summer over Anderson's desire to have kids of his own. Even though the exes are "still friends," their split made navigating a "challenging" real estate market even more difficult. "It was not fun," Tutor told PopCulture. "I mean, the world doesn't slow down and your business doesn't slow down just because you're going through something difficult personally. So I had to do what I had to do and wake up and look at myself in the mirror and just say, 'Today you have 15 showings and you need to turn it on.'"

(Photo: SantiagoFelipe.com / Getty Images)

She continued, "If I'm honest, it's exhausting emotionally," adding that "fortunately, Eric and I came to a meeting of the minds where we were able to sort of maintain a friendship during the breakup, and we're still friends today and I'm happy about that. So we were able to push through it, but it was a really, really dark couple of months and I'm glad that's over."

A year after her breakup, Tutor says she's "still single," but not really looking to get back out there. "It's hard to find good men in this city," she confessed. "I've dated a little bit for sure. But no, I'm not really interested in casual dating, if I'm honest. I'm looking for someone for the long term, and that can be difficult to find in LA, particularly as a successful late 40s woman who's lived here her whole life."

The Bravo star continued, "I just don't have time for casual dating. A, I'm too busy. I've got two teenage girls that I'm raising and I'm sending off one to college in the fall. And so for me, that's my focus. And if someone comes along and is willing to take all that on and bring something to my life, then I'll take that seriously. Until then, I'm just doing me."

Tutor certainly had her hands full this season, balancing new professional endeavors with her personal life. In addition to co-listing a property in the Flats alongside Josh Flagg while he jetted off to Paris and handling unexpected surprises at her penthouse listing in West Hollywood, Tutor expanded her venture into the Texas and Orange County markets.

"At the end of the day, you have to pivot. You have to find where you can sell property, and I have a family to support. I have team members to support. I have bills to pay," she explained. "So you've got to figure out where you can go to make money. And sometimes selling 5-10 $3.5 million properties versus one $15 million property is the route you have to take to get it done."

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns for Season 15 on Wednesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.