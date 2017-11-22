Miley Cyrus Panned for Strange Pink Dress on ‘The Voice’

Tuesday night’s first live elimination on The Voice may have focused on the show’s top 12 contestants, but according to Twitter, Miley Cyrus stole the show.

BIG dress in celebration of a BIG night for #TeamMiley 💕💕💕 wish me and my girls luck ! @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/exkJ9rqeWT — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 22, 2017

The “Malibu” singer’s outfit choice garnered major attention for its hot pink hue and triple-layer fluffy silhouette. The dress, made by Spanish designer Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, didn’t have every fan on Team Miley.

Actually, Twitter users roasted the fashion-forward judge for what they thought to be a poor outfit choice.

Check out some of the harshest reactions below:

I was missing the cover off my bed…..I just found it…..Miley Cyrus is wearing it as a dress on the Voice !!! — G (@BobcatGman) November 22, 2017

Miley’s dress looks awful!!! She looks like she’s wearing a trash bag — Linda Storniolo (@LindaStorniolo) November 22, 2017

Miley looks like the nightstand at my great aunts house in that dress. — iKarli (@kaypee1211) November 22, 2017

@MileyCyrus dress choice on #TheVoice right now reminds me of a bath sponge 😂 pic.twitter.com/l7HWZZbLpO — Ann (@AnnZuraigat) November 22, 2017

Omg.. that dress looks like the toliet paper cover in my Grandmas bathroom but.. Miley you rock all the craziness — Denean Reyes (@DeneanReyes) November 22, 2017

Though Cyrus’ dress didn’t leave every fan cheering, the veteran judge of the reality TV singing competition scored major success during the first live elimination episode. All three of her team’s singers — Ashland Craft, Janice Freeman and Brooke Simpson — made it through to the top 11 without singing in the show’s “Instant Save” portion.

Two artists on Adam Levine’s team were forced to sing for their lives; in the end, R&B singer Jon Mero was eliminated from the competition.

The remaining top 11 artists will compete next week on The Voice, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 ET/PT on NBC.