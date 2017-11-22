Reality

Miley Cyrus Panned for Strange Pink Dress on ‘The Voice’

Tuesday night’s first live elimination on The Voice may have focused on the show’s top 12 […]

By

Tuesday night’s first live elimination on The Voice may have focused on the show’s top 12 contestants, but according to Twitter, Miley Cyrus stole the show.

The “Malibu” singer’s outfit choice garnered major attention for its hot pink hue and triple-layer fluffy silhouette. The dress, made by Spanish designer Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, didn’t have every fan on Team Miley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Actually, Twitter users roasted the fashion-forward judge for what they thought to be a poor outfit choice.

Check out some of the harshest reactions below:

Though Cyrus’ dress didn’t leave every fan cheering, the veteran judge of the reality TV singing competition scored major success during the first live elimination episode. All three of her team’s singers — Ashland Craft, Janice Freeman and Brooke Simpson — made it through to the top 11 without singing in the show’s “Instant Save” portion.

Two artists on Adam Levine’s team were forced to sing for their lives; in the end, R&B singer Jon Mero was eliminated from the competition.

The remaining top 11 artists will compete next week on The Voice, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 ET/PT on NBC.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts