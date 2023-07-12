Milania Giudice, 17, Says She Lost 40 Lbs. During 'RHONJ' Filming Due to Mom Teresa Giudice's Comments

Milania Giudice lost 40 lbs. between middle school and high school after the 17-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter after feeling pressure from mom Teresa Giudice and sisters Gia, Gabriella, and Audriana to slim down. The teen opened up about her weight loss on a new episode of Teresa's Namaste B$tches podcast, saying she was "way thicker" in middle school and felt like "a pumpkin."

"I literally felt like suffocating with my own body. I was like, 'No, no, no, I can't do this anymore,'" she explained of her decision to change her lifestyle. "So one day I told my mom to get me a nutritionist and she did." Another part of that decision came from comments made by her family members and her appearances on RHONJ. "My mom would never say anything to me, but she'd say, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?'" Milania recalled, joking that at the time, she'd tell her mom, "'I don't care if I'm fat!' I'd be like, 'If I'm fat, I'm fat. Whatever. It's my life.'"

Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13, were more direct with their "jabs" about Milania's weight. "My sisters would always throw jabs at me. Like, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream after dinner?' They would always throw little jabs at me, but it was fine. It was whatever," she said. Getting a nutritionist changed a lot for the Bravo daughter, however. She soon was waking up at 5 a.m. before school to work out, then working out after coming home again, all while eating "literally the healthiest meals."

Within just a couple of months, Milania actually lost nearly 50 lbs., but would go on to regain some, as she thought she looked too thin. Teresa was very proud of her daughter's change of lifestyle, which she said was all Milania's idea. "They have to want to do it themselves, you can't force them," Teresa said. "And I didn't want her to have a complex or anything. I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker."