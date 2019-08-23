Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren Poses in Daisy Dukes Weeks Before His Prison Release

While Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s days in prison are coming to an end, his wife, Lauren Pesce, continues to post eye-catching photos on her Instagram page. This week, she posted in Daisy Duke shorts for a New York photoshoot with only a few weeks to go before Sorrentino is released from prison.

On Wednesday, Pesce posted the first photos from the session, showing her wearing a sleeveless top and high-cut shorts at a balcony overlooking Park Avenue.

“When you know you’re going for [pizza] after the [photo] shoot,” Pesce wrote in the caption.

On Friday, she shared another gallery of photos from the shoot. She thanked her make-up team at D’Amelio Cosmetics in the caption.

Pesce and Sorrentino met in college and married in November, two months before Sorrentino reported for prison. The wedding was featured in the ongoing season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The couple dated before Sorrentino became a reality TV star when Jersey Shore debuted in 2009. After the show ended, the couple reunited.

“We’re best friends, but we’re opposites. We’re really made for each other I feel like he is my soulmate and I don’t think everyone gets the opportunity to find their soulmate in life, but if you do, you find a way to… you know power through and make it work,” Pesce said of the relationship in an interview with Us Weekly in November. “And we took a five-year break, however long Jersey Shore was, we took a long break.”

As for Sorrentino, he told the magazine the two are a case of opposites attracting.

“I think the best thing about us is we really complement each other, so you know, she is very organized and on top of everything and I am just very… you know, laid-back and positive,” he said at the time. “We kind of balance each other out.”

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud charges last year. He is scheduled to be released on Friday, Sept. 13. Since he reported to prison, Pesce has been keeping fans up to date on social media and thanked them for their support.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” Pesce tweeted on Jan. 17. “He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you… Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

