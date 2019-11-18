‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal ‘Heart-Wrenching’ Miscarriage

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren opened up on Monday about heartbreak they suffered recently. The couple was on Strahan, Sara & Keke and talked about Lauren having a miscarriage when she was just seven weeks pregnant. She said it was her first pregnancy following the couple tying the knot in November of last year.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren, 34, said. “And then at about six and a half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

“I didn’t want to hold this in,” she said about her decision to discuss it on the show. “I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

The two were married just before Sorrentino reported to prison for an eight-month sentence stemming from tax fraud charges. “We’ve been working on it the past week, so we’ll see,” the Jersey Shore alum told Us Weekly after their wedding. “We would love a boy first. We’re excited for little Situations!”

“We like chaos and a busy, loud home. I think we would definitely want at least three, but we have none right now, so that’s pretty ambitious,” Lauren replied.

While in prison, Sorrentino focused on getting healthier by fasting and working out religiously. “I went to sleep every night at 10 p.m. I woke up every morning at 7 a.m. and did fasted cardio for about an hour,” he told Entertainment Tonight after his September release. “My window of intermittent fasting was between 16 and 17 hours on the weekdays, and 18 and 19 hours on the weekends. I had to continually challenge myself, whether it was in the gym and/or diet.”

Because of his transformed physique, he’s been subjected to accusations of steroid use. Earlier this month, Sorrentino addressed people who have been saying that about him. “I am flattered you think I am on performance enhancing substance but I am not,” Sorrentino commented on an Instagram post of his. “I am on protein and get tested biweekly for illegal substances. What you see is hard work, determination, proper diet, exercise, muscle memory, intermittent fasting, prison and genetics. You should try it sometime!! People love to throw shade on what shines. Stay in your own lane and run your own race cuzz! Do you even lift!? #clapbackseason.”