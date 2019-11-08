Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Slams Steroid Use Accusations

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino didn’t stand for a troll who accused him of taking steroids to get his new ripped physique. After the official Jersey Shore Instagram account shared a photo of Hugh Jackman posing with Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick, one person commented that they suspected Sorrentino used steroids to get back into shape.

“I am flattered you think I am on performance enhancing substance but I am not,” Sorrentino clapped back. “I am on protein and get tested biweekly for illegal substances. What you see is hard work, determination, proper diet, exercise, muscle memory, intermittent fasting, prison and genetics. You should try it sometime!! People love to throw shade on what shines. Stay in your own lane and run your own race cuzz! Do you even lift !? #clapbackseason.”

Sorrentino, 37, revealed his new buff physique in September after eight months inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, for tax fraud. He told Entertainment Tonight after his release that he lost more than 35 pounds and built muscle while in prison.

“I went to sleep every night at 10 p.m. I woke up every morning at 7 a.m. and did fasted cardio for about an hour,” he said. “My window of intermittent fasting was between 16 and 17 hours on the weekdays, and 18 and 19 hours on the weekends. I had to continually challenge myself, whether it was in the gym and/or diet.”

Now that he’s out of prison, he’s still working hard to stay in shape, although he’s not saying goodbye to his favorite foods altogether. In that same interview, he told ET he and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, who he wed last year before starting his sentence, had a “naked pizza party” the first night after his release from prison.

Later, on their first date since he became a free man, they celebrated with a meal at The Butcher’s Block in Sunnyside, New York. The couple then celebrated their first wedding anniversary with more food at The Butcher’s Block in Long Brand, New Jersey, on Nov. 1.