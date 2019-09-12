Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares First Photo Since Prison Release

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is enjoying his freedom after his release from prison on Thursday. The reality star announced the news with a GIF on his official Twitter account and the caption, “Turn up we free !!!” with the hashtag [free sitch].

Since then, the Jersey Shore star has been very active along with his friends and wife Lauren. They’ve all celebrated with some fun on social media, including a great Goodfellas reference by Lauren, with both appearing in a photo together posted on Instagram.

“Living my best life with my beautiful wife,” Sorrentino wrote in the caption for the photo, tagging his wife and their dog along the way.

The reality star addressed his release in a statement to E! News, sharing his joy of being able to walk free after eight months behind bars.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” Sorrentino told E! News. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

One of the biggest joys can be seen in the photo, with the reality star explaining on Jersey Shore Family Vacation before his incarceration how his wife is his “rock” throughout.

“Things in life are going to happen the way that they’re supposed to, and the fact that my fiancée, Lauren, understands this, just re-enforces the fact that she’s my soulmate,” he explained on the reality series. “I couldn’t have dreamed to have such a rock in my life than Lauren. It’s unbelievable. She is my best friend, my true love, my college sweetheart. She makes me a better person and at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, I got the girl.”

According to TMZ, MTV’s cameras have been rolling since the reality star stepped out of prison and Sorrentino has been telling all about his time behind bars. The outlet adds that his first stop was Sorrentino’s favorite pizza place, racking up a $133 bill with a selection of different “pies,” chicken fingers, fries and fried shrimp.

The saga of Sorrentino’s prison stay has featured plenty of support from his Jersey Shore castmates, including some sort of plea to President Donald Trump to get “The Situation” out early. This didn’t go well but in the end, all is well. The reality star is free and is likely to get partying in celebration.